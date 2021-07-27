Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bowie Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $15.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $739.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $686.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $759.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

