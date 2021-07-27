BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 37,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,680. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 million, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.28. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $2,709,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $7,621,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.