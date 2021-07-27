Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

Brenntag stock opened at €84.50 ($99.41) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.73. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.