Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

Brenntag stock opened at €84.50 ($99.41) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.73. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

