Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

BRE stock opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$11.76 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.27.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.10 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

