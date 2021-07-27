Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

