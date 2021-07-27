Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 82,746 MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,746 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of MFS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.