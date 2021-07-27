Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 860 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.80.

Shares of ROKU opened at $476.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 622.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.38. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

