Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $166,000 in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

NBO opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

