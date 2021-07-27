Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $475,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

