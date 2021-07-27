Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $487.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

