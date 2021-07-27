Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 73.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

