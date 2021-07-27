Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $20.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 10,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.