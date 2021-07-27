Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. 759,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,954. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,291 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

