Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report $2.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 million. Curis posted sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $12.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 80,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

