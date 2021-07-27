Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.80). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 211,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 267,521 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 135,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

