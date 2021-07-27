Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Masco reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 85,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.