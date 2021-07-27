Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $114,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.48.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

