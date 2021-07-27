Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $4.01 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the highest is $4.74. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 686.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $14.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

STLD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.93. 18,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,665. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock worth $17,194,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.