Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $4.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the highest is $4.74. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 686.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $14.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

STLD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.93. 18,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,665. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock worth $17,194,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

