Brokerages Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.34. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of ($1.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of GT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 29,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

