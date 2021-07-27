Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

CLSD stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

