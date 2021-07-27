Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post $69.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $42.95. 5,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.15. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,240 shares of company stock worth $6,760,333 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 426.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

