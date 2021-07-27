Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post $128.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $507.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $512.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $501.45 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $519.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday.

FFIN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

