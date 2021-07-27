Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $20.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,243. Repligen has a 52-week low of $136.73 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.99 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Repligen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

