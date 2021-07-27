Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report sales of $24.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.01 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $103.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $101,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 over the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 154,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.