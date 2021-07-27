Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price at $1,525.00

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,525.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ANFGF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

