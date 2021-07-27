Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price at $1,525.00

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,525.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of ANFGF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
