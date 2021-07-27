Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $123.27

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.47. 5,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,850. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.08. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $10,551,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

