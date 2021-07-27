Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

