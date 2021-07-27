Brokerages Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) PT at $12.90

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

FCF opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

