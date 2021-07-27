Brokerages Set McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Target Price at $24.50

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 24.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter valued at $10,331,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter valued at $11,450,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter valued at $603,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

