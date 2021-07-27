Brokerages Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target at $97.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

