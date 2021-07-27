Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $168.56

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.56.

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.21. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after buying an additional 328,792 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.