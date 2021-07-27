Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price at $17.83

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,416. Navient has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Navient by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.