Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target at $52.50

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 914.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,411,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

