Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT at $93.01

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Tencent alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,742,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43. Tencent has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $564.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s payout ratio is 11.18%.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.