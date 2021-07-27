Brokers Issue Forecasts for CNX Resources Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

