Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

KRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $726.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

