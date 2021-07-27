Brokers Set Expectations for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $903.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,200 shares of company stock valued at $643,094. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.