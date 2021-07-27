Brokers Set Expectations for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.72 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

MMC opened at $147.64 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

