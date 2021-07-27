Brokers Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCBI. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

