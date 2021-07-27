Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

