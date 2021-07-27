Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $31,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 130,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,027. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.