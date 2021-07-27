Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.