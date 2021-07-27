Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $537.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.62 million. Bruker reported sales of $424.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.79. 416,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bruker by 24.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $119,404,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

