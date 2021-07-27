Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,695. The firm has a market cap of $479.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.42. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

