Bytecoin Market Capitalization Hits $199.48 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $199.48 million and approximately $89,424.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.40 or 0.00587466 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

