Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.09. 39,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,006. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

