Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.925-2.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.39. 27,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,006. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.55.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

