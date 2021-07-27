Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.56 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.75. 21,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,006. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.19.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

