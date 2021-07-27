California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 291.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at $87,257,196.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,197,158 shares of company stock valued at $491,022,091 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

