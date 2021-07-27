California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of FTI Consulting worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 463,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,938,000.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCN stock opened at $138.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

